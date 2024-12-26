ITC Hotels opens new property at Jabalpur under Welcomhotel brand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Thursday said it has opened a new property at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh under the Welcomhotel brand as part of its strategy to focus on strategic growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Welcomhotel Jabalpur has 122 rooms and suites with over 15,000 square ft of banquet space, including outdoor and indoor, the company said in a statement.

"Welcomhotel brand trajectory is growing fast across both business and leisure locations. The launch of Welcomhotel Jabalpur marks a significant milestone in the continued asset right growth and expansion strategy of ITC Hotels," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said. PTI RKL SHW