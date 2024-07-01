ITC Hotels opens Storii Devasom Resort & Spa in Kolkata

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Monday announced its foray into West Bengal with the opening of Storii Devasom Resort & Spa, Kolkata.

The property is spread across 3 acres of land.

"The launch of Storii Devasom Spa & Resort in Kolkata strengthens our presence in eastern India and is a significant addition to our bouquet of offerings in West Bengal.

"Each of our distinctive brands and hotels, be it ITC Sonar, ITC Royal Bengal, or Brand Fortune, offer a diverse selection of experiences for our guests," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said in a statement. PTI SM SHW