ITC Hotels plans 4 properties under Storii brand at wildlife destinations

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) ITC Hotels Ltd plans to open four properties under its boutique brand, Storii by ITC Hotels with a total of 141 rooms at wildlife destinations in India, the company said on Tuesday.

The four properties under Storii by ITC Hotels will be opened in Jawai, Ranthambore, Dhari Gir, and Sasan Gir, bringing immersive hospitality to the heart of nature at key national parks, the company said in a statement.

"This enables us to curate nature-led experiences that embody the brand's intimate and distinctive character. We look forward to strengthening brand Storii's footprint while contributing meaningfully to the growth of India's wildlife tourism," ITC Hotels Ltd Managing Director Anil Chadha said.

The Jawai property will have 15 guestrooms and premium tents, and is being opened in partnership with 1st Gate Luxe Pvt Ltd. Storii by ITC Hotels Ranthambore has 40 keys and is being developed in partnership with Bagh-E-Khaas, ITC Hotels said.

Situated at the world-famous wildlife sanctuary 'Gir National Park', Gujarat, Storii by ITC Hotels Sasan Gir will have 26 guestrooms. The project's owner is Hirenkumar Jashubhai Barad, it added.

Storii by ITC Hotels Dhari Gir will have 60 guestrooms and sits along the quieter edge of the Gir ecosystem and is being developed with Star Developers, the company said.

It, however, did not share the timelines for opening of these properties.