ITC Hotels promotes millet in India, Asia Pacific region

Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) The ITC Hotels on Monday said it has embarked on an initiative to introduce an expansive range of millet-based bread, available across ITC Hotels and select Marriott International hotels in India and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Other millet-based food will also be available in APAC region countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and Indonesia.

It seeks to contribute significantly to India's role in advocating the benefits of millets globally, commemorating 2023 as the International Year of Millets in partnership with the United Nations, the hotel chain said in a statement.

These millet bread, brimming with essential nutrients, cater to the discerning taste of health-conscious consumers, it said.

The menu boasts of offerings like Sorghum Sundried Tomato Sourdough Bread, Foxtail Millet and Carrot Bread, Multi Millet and Turmeric Loaf, and Pearl Millet Focaccia – each promising an exquisite culinary experience.

Beyond the realm of bread, the gastronomic journey extends to ITC's millet-infused recipes gracing buffet spreads at select Marriott International hotels, the company said.