ITC Hotels Q2 profit rises 74 pc at Rs 133 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Friday reported a nearly 74 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September at Rs 133.29 crore, on higher revenue from operations.

The company, which listed on the stock exchanges earlier this year post its demerger from ITC Limited, had posted a net profit of Rs 76.63 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 839.48 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 777.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also rose marginally to Rs 699.72 crore from Rs 671.29 crore in the corresponding July-September quarter of last year.

In a regulatory filing, ITC Hotels also informed the exchanges that Sudhir Gupta, who was the Head – Procurement of the company, has been elevated as Vice President - Procurement (Senior Management).