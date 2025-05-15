ITC Hotels Q4 profit rises 19% to Rs 257.85 crore

New Delhi: ITC Hotels Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.85 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, ITC Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,060.62 crore as against Rs 1,015.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were marginally higher at Rs 749.81 crore as compared to Rs 740.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the 2024-25, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 637.64 crore as compared to Rs 423.87 crore in FY24.

In FY25, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,559.81 crore as compared to Rs 2,224.4 crore in FY24.