ITC Hotels signs new property at Pushkar

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Monday said it has signed a new property at Pushkar in Rajasthan to be operated under the Welcomhotel brand.

The company has partnered with SRK Hospitality Pvt Ltd for the 96-rooms hotel which is expected to open in 2026, ITC Hotels said in a statement.

"Pushkar, located close to Ajmer and Jaipur, is one of Rajasthan's most visited leisure destinations for its versatile offerings. Welcomhotel Pushkar shall showcase the legacy of this charming region," ITC Hotels Chief Executive, Anil Chadha said.

* * * * * DPIIT holds pan-India workshops on PM GatiShakti initiative * The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said it is organising a series of pan-India district-level workshops, covering more than 100 districts on PM GatiShakti (PMGS) initiative.

The third workshop will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on August 13.

"Focus would be on showcasing best practices and use cases of PMGS, by various infrastructure and social sector ministries," it said.

The first district level capacity building workshop was held in Bhopal in January.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) for integrated infrastructure planning, is fully-operational. PTI RKL SM RR SGC MR