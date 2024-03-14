ITC Hotels signs property in Sikkim for Welcomhotel Gangtok

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Thursday said it has signed a 60 keys hotel in Sikkim to be operated under the Welcomhotel Gangtok brand.

Welcomhotel Gangtok is expected to open in early 2025 in a new avatar. It will also offer two food and beverage outlets -- 'Mayal' an all-day dining restaurant, a pool cafe and bar, the company said in a statement.

"We have been consciously working towards growing our presence in the Eastern and North-Eastern regions. We shall leverage ITC Hotels expertise in hospitality to enable enriching experiences for guests at Welcomhotel Gangtok, from showcasing elements of the local heritage to the leisure splendour of Sikkim," ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.

*** Radisson Hotel Group signs first hotel in Odisha New Delhi: Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has signed its first hotel in Odisha to set up Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals.

The property at Gopalpur, Odisha, is a 100-room hotel developed by Padma Eastern Hotels Pvt Ltd and is set to open its doors in Q2 2024, the company said in a statement.

Radisson Hotel Group Senior Director, Development, South Asia, Davashish Srivastava said the signing of the new property in Odisha is a testament to the company's expansion plans in the tier II and III regions of the country.

*** Royal Orchid Hotels signs new 5-star property in Surat * Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a management agreement for an upcoming 5-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat.

The property is expected to open in May 2024 and will be managed by the company in partnership with Hindva Hospitality, LLP, Royal Orchid Hotels said in a statement.

"Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd expansion plans coincide with Surat's growing prominence as a business hub, spurred by the establishment of the diamond bourse and the eagerly anticipated MAHSR - bullet train, coupled with its proximity to Mumbai," Philip Logan, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Orchid and Regenta Hotels, said. PTI RKL SHW