ITC Hotels to extend portfolio to Siliguri in West Bengal

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Tuesday said it would expand its presence by running its first 'Mementos' brand property at Siliguri in West Bengal.

The company said in a statement that it has signed a management agreement with LR Berlia Group, which has developed the property near Bagdogra airport in north Bengal.

ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha said the agreement signing marks the entry of the 'Mementos' brand in eastern India.

The property will have 180 rooms with other facilities.

With this hotel in Siliguri, the company is now operating and managing six properties in West Bengal and another six in various stages of development.

Once fully operational, ITC Hotels will have 12 properties with 1540 keys across various brands at 12 locations in the state, the company statement added. PTI DC BDC