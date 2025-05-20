ITC Hotels to open 155-key Welcomhotel in Hyderabad

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement with KAC Palm Exotica Hotels Private Limited to launch the 155-key 'Welcomhotel Shankarpally' in the Hyderabad market, increasing its presence in the state of Telangana.

The signing marks the foray of the brand 'Welcomhotel' into Telangana. ITC Hotels operates two hotels in Hyderabad; ITC Kakatiya with 188 keys and ITC Kohenur with 274 keys.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, "We embarked on the asset right strategy with the objective of reaching deeper in tier 2 and tier 3 markets offering travellers local and immersive experiences".

* * * * IHCL opens 156-key Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of 156-key Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa in Maharashtra.

"Located across the shore, Alibaug has long been a favoured leisure destination for Mumbaikars. The launch of Taj Alibaug Resort & Spa marks IHCL's debut in this micro-market, further strengthening our presence in Mumbai's leisure circuit and expanding our brandscape and footprint in Maharashtra," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement. PTI RSN SM RSN MR MR