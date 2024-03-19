ITC Hotels to open 55-key property in Rishikesh

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) ITC Hotels on Tuesday announced the signing of a 55-key property in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh under the Storii brand, boutique properties in the premium segment.

"Storii by ITC Hotels is expanding its presence pan India. With the brand Welcomhotel, Fortune, and Welcomheritage already entrenched in this great land, we are looking forward to launching Storii Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Given the increased focus on wellness and immersive guest experiences, Rishikesh has emerged as a favourite among travellers, both domestic and international," Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said in a statement.

Currently, ITC's Hotel group has 9 operating properties and a pipeline of 4 across its various brands in Uttarakhand. PTI SM DR