ITC planning 3 more hotels in West Bengal: Puri

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri on Thursday announced plans to expand the company's hospitality footprint in West Bengal with three new hotels, alongside the five already in the pipeline.

Speaking at the Business & Industry Conclave 2025, Puri said ITC is in the process of acquiring land for three hotel projects in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Sundarbans, aimed at tapping the state's growing tourism potential.

"These projects will further strengthen ITC's presence in Bengal's hospitality sector," he said, complimenting the government on the state becoming a preferred destination for international tourists.

He did not disclose capex and other details.

At present, ITC operates seven hotels in West Bengal, including two super luxury properties in Kolkata -- ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal.

In addition, the company has five more hotels in the pipeline through partnerships, including a super luxury property under a new brand planned for Siliguri, Puri said.

He said the company has had a presence in Kolkata for 115 years, with operations spanning agriculture, manufacturing and services.

ITC has invested about USD 1 billion in West Bengal over the last 10 years, he added, noting that capital tends to flow to regions where it can "flourish and multiply".

"Bengal is now future-ready," Puri asserted, citing governance and opportunity as key drivers behind ITC's expansion in the state.

ITC has 20 manufacturing facilities in the state, of which six are owned by the company, he said.

Puri said the company's food processing capacity in the state is among the largest in India, pointing to the Panchala plant, which has expanded from three production lines in 2019 to eight at present.

ITC has also strengthened its technology presence, with an AI centre inaugurated last year, working in partnership with Google to develop digital solutions and position Bengal as an emerging hub for AI-led innovation, he said.

In the agri sector, the company is working with around 3 lakh farmers across 18 districts through its ITCMaars platform and allied initiatives in seed development, potato cultivation and dairy, he added.

Puri said ITC was committed to sustained investments in West Bengal, adding that the "pace of transformation will only accelerate in the coming years". PTI BSM SOM