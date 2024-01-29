ITC Q3 net profit rises 6.5 pc to Rs 5,400 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Monday reported a 6.51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,400.51 crore for the December 2023 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,070.09 crore in the year-ago period, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Its gross revenue from the sale of products inched up 2.3 per cent at Rs 19,337.84 crore during the quarter. It was Rs 18,901.76 crore a year ago.

ITC's revenue from operations rose 2.43 per cent to Rs 19,484.50 crore in the quarter against Rs 19,020.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses in the quarter rose 5.33 per cent to Rs 13,453.73 crore.

Shares of ITC on Monday settled at Rs 450 apiece on the BSE, down 1.20 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL