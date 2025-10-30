ITC reports Rs 5,186.5 cr profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,186.55 crore for the September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,054.43 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, ITC Ltd said the results for the quarter are not comparable as the amalgamation of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd (SNBPL) and Wimco Ltd, wholly owned subsidiaries, with the company was approved by the Board of Directors on August 1, 2025.

Its revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 21,255.86 crore, as against Rs 21,536.38 crore a year ago, the filing showed.

However, ITC Ltd's total expenses also reduced to Rs 15,016.02 crore, from Rs 15,415.21 crore a year ago.

Notably, ITC's Board approved voluntary de-listing of its ordinary shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company also recommended for approval the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a Director and also as an Independent Director of the company for five years with effect from January 1, 2026.

On Wednesday, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had said its board has approved the appointment of former G20 Sherpa and NITI Aayog CEO Kant as a non-executive, independent director of the company. PTI RSN TRB