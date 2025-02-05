ITC sets up global centre of excellence for AI near Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday announced the opening of its global centre of excellence for artificial intelligence near Kolkata.

The centre was virtually inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri said.

Puri was speaking at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit here.

The company’s global centre for AI is located in the New Town area.

Puri also said that the eastern state makes a compelling case for investments, and it has “immense potential” in the hospitality sector.

ITC has investments in hotels, manufacturing, IT and agriculture in West Bengal. “We will continue to expand our presence in the state,” he said. PTI DC BSM RBT