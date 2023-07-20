ITC shares climb 3 pc; mcap rises to Rs 6.12 lakh crore

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Shares of ITC climbed nearly 3 per cent on Thursday, taking its market valuation to over Rs 6 lakh crore.

The stock of the diversified conglomerate gained 2.78 per cent to settle at Rs 492.15 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 493.50.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.77 per cent to end at Rs 492.15.

It was the biggest gainer among both Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 17,124.13 crore to Rs 6,12,788.03 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 29.92 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Rally in the stock was key in the market rally on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90 points. The NSE Nifty climbed 146 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15 points. PTI SUM RAM