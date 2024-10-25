ITC shares climb over 2 pc after earnings announcement

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Shares of diversified entity ITC Ltd on Friday ended over 2 per cent higher after the firm reported an 1.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Advertisment

The company's stock went up by 2.17 per cent to settle at Rs 482.10 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock climbed 4.58 per cent to Rs 493.50.

On the NSE, it ended at Rs 482.25 per share, up 2.23 per cent after soaring 4.62 per cent to Rs 493.50 in intra-day trade.

The stock emerged as the biggest winner among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Advertisment

The company's market valuation surged Rs 12,820.29 crore to Rs 6,02,991.33 crore.

ITC Ltd on Thursday reported an 1.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,054.43 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,964.52 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from ITC.

Advertisment

ITC's revenue from operations jumped 15.62 per cent to Rs 22,281.89 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 19,270.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total expenses were 20.92 per cent higher in the September quarter to Rs 16,056.86 crore.

The total income of ITC, which includes other income, rose 14.86 per cent to Rs 22,897.85 crore. It was Rs 19,934.9 crore a year ago. PTI SUM SUM SHW