ITC to add 4 more hospitality assets in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Leading conglomerate ITC Ltd will expand its hospitality assets in West Bengal to nine from the existing five hotels, Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri said on Tuesday.

The company will also set up its 18th manufacturing unit in the state in the near future, Puri said at the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.

He, however, did not elaborate on ITC's plans announced on Tuesday.

"We have 17 manufacturing units (in Bengal)... one more will be commissioned in the near future. We have five hospitality assets in the state, and over time, ITC is going to take this to nine," Puri said The cigarettes-to-soap major has invested around Rs 7,000 crore in West Bengal in the last few years, Puri said.

He also said there has been a phenomenal and multi-dimensional transformation in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Capital goes to places where it can flourish, thrive and multiply... Because our investments were bearing fruit in West Bengal, that is why the journey has continued," Puri added. PTI RBT DC NN