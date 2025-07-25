ITC to invest Rs 20,000 crore in new manufacturing units in medium term: Sanjiv Puri

Kolkata: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd will invest Rs 20,000 crore in the medium term to expand its manufacturing footprint across sectors, Chairman Sanjiv Puri said on Friday.

Speaking at the AGM, he said the company has already set up eight new manufacturing facilities in recent years as part of its growth strategy.

Puri said the company will prioritise its 'Bharat First' strategy—focusing on deepening its domestic presence—before making a significant overseas impact. He added that new brand launches are aimed at driving value accretion.

Sixty-five per cent of the company's revenue is from non-cigarette business, Puri said.