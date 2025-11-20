ITC voluntary delists from Calcutta Stock Exchange

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate ITC on Thursday said it has completed the process of voluntary delisting of its shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).

The Calcutta Stock Exchange has granted its approval for voluntary delisting of the ordinary shares of ITC from its "official list of exchange" with effect from November 20, 2025, said ITC in a regulatory filing.

"It may be noted that the ordinary shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited," said ITC.

Earlier on October 30, the board of ITC in its meeting had approved voluntary delisting of the company's ordinary shares from CSE, pursuant to Regulations 5 and 6 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021.

Following that, it had written a letter to CSE informing its decision to delist.

On November 19, 2025, CSE, through a letter, informed approval for the voluntary delisting of its shares.

CSE, founded in 1908, is one of India's oldest bourses. Trading at CSE was suspended by SEBI in April 2013 following regulatory non-compliance. After years of efforts to revive operations and contest SEBI directives in courts, the exchange has now decided to back out of the business and seek a voluntary exit from its stock exchange licence. PTI KRH HVA