ITC’s Nepal plans unchanged despite unrest: CMD Sanjiv Puri

Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Friday said the company will continue with its long-term investment plans in Nepal despite the recent unrest in the Himalayan nation.

The company’s expansion plans in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and hotels there remain on track, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said.

“The recent unrest in Nepal is not derailing any of ITC’s investment plans in the Himalayan nation. Now, things are improving,” Puri told reporters on the sidelines of MCC AGM.

He stressed that uncertainties and disruptions were becoming the norm globally, but businesses must adapt to them.

“We are seeing uncertainties and disruptions across. While it’s not good for business or ease of living, we have to navigate and continue… otherwise you cannot progress in today’s world,” he said.

In the hospitality space, ITC has operated a hotel in Nepal under a management contract since 2024, and a second property is already in the pipeline.

Calling the current business landscape a “very complex environment,” Puri said enterprises must learn to navigate what he termed TURN – Turbulence, Uncertainties, Rapid Change and Novel Strategies.

He underlined that global geopolitics and geoeconomics were key drivers of these disruptions, alongside the growing impact of climate change.

“Regulations are tightening, and non-tariff barriers are also increasing,” Puri said. PTI BSM NN