ITC's Sanjiv Puri assumes charge as CII President

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry for 2024-25, the chamber said on Sunday.

He takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Puri heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT.

He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for 2024-25. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organisation.

He is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

Tata Chemicals Limited Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan takes over as the vice president of CII for 2024-25.

"He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, a Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Mukundan, during his 33-year career with Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group," CII stated. PTI RSN BAL BAL