Items under One District One Product scheme making a global impact: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said items under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme are making an impact globally.

The chief minister remarked while inaugurating the Khadi Mahotsav 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

The week-long festival showcases the artistic talents of Khadi and handloom artists from across the country, according to a statement.

Addressing the gathering, he described Khadi as a symbol of India's self-respect and self-reliance.

Emphasising the importance of Khadi, Adityanath said it is more than just a fabric, it represents India's self-respect.

He recalled how Mahatma Gandhi transformed Khadi into a movement that became pivotal in India's freedom struggle.

The spinning wheel was not just a source of employment but also an integral part of the national movement, the chief minister added.

Adityanath highlighted how Khadi has evolved from manual spinning wheels to modern solar and electric variants, emphasising its continued relevance in society today.

He lauded the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, calling it the pride of Uttar Pradesh. He noted how each district's signature product has gained not only national but international recognition.

The chief minister highlighted how Uttar Pradesh has effectively implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" initiative, empowering the local economy while encouraging handicrafts and entrepreneurship.

He also praised the diverse craftsmanship of various districts, especially in textiles and handicrafts.

Adityanath emphasised the state government's efforts in ensuring market access for Khadi, clay art, and other indigenous products.

Calling it a "chain of self-reliance", he proudly said the Khadi sector alone has generated employment for over 3.5 lakh people in the past seven years.

He also stressed the growing preference for indigenous products during festivals, replacing foreign goods.

The chief minister pointed out how in the past, festivals were celebrated with imported goods, including hazardous products from China, which even caused health issues among children.

He said that local products not only offer a safer alternative but also create job opportunities and contribute to India's economic growth.

Describing the Khadi Mahotsav as a significant platform, Adityanath stated that the festival offers artists, weavers, and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their skills and learn new techniques.

He highlighted that the event not only promotes Khadi and Village Industries but also brings together artists and entrepreneurs from across the country.

Referring to the growing global demand for Khadi, the chief minister described it as a symbol of India's cultural heritage. PTI CDN BAL BAL