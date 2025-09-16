iThink Logistics launches AI-powered platform for cross-border e-commerce

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Logistics firm iThink Logistics on Tuesday launched an AI-powered Delivered Duty Paid platform for cross-border e-commerce to enable exporters to access all-inclusive international shipping rates, upfront covering freight, duties, and taxes, among others.

The new solution delivers end-to-end predictability in cross-border shipping by combining enterprise-grade compliance infrastructure with SME-first affordability, iThink Logistics (ITL) said.

The platform provides exporters with real-time, country-specific duty and tax estimates, dynamically updated in line with regulatory changes across key markets, such as the US and EU, including recent developments like the US tariff on Indian goods, it added.

The engine is built to scale across millions of SKUs, supporting growing e-commerce catalogues with automated, accurate, and compliant international shipping, the company said.

At the core of the solution is an AI-powered Duty and Tax Classification Engine Generative AI trained on global customs data to automatically classify products to the correct HSN (harmonised system of nomenclature) codes based on titles, descriptions, and images, with global supply chains becoming increasingly regulated, compliance and transparency are no longer optional but essential, said Zaiba Sarang, co-founder of iThink Logistics.

Indian SMEs have long been underserved by solutions designed primarily for large enterprise exporters, she said, adding that "our DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) platform and AI-powered duty engine equip SMEs with the tools to compete confidently on the global stage, eliminating cost unpredictability, reducing shipping friction, and mitigating compliance risks throughout their growth journey".

With the platform launch, exporters can now access all-inclusive international shipping rates upfront, covering freight, duties, and taxes, eliminating the need for customers to pay duties upon delivery and reducing post-purchase friction, the company said.

The Delivered Duty Paid model is seamlessly integrated into iThink Logistics' booking dashboard and APIs, with support for major platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, Etsy, and custom storefronts, it added.