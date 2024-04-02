iThink Logistics onboards ONDC to strengthen outreach to SMEs, MSMEs

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Logistics startup iThink Logistics on Tuesday announced it has onboarded ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) to strengthen its outreach to SMEs and MSMEs.

iThink Logistics going live on the ONDC Network unfolds advantages for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian e-commerce landscape.

iThink tie-up will bring benefits through competitive shipping rates facilitated by iThink Logistics AI-powered courier aggregation on the ONDC platform, the company said in a statement.

This enables SMEs and MSMEs to benefit from cost-effective shipping solutions, saving shipping costs and enhancing overall competitiveness while getting the best TAT (Turn Around Time) for shipments, it stated.

The platform joining the ONDC Network will democratise business opportunities for SMEs and MSMEs, enabling them to transcend conventional limits, it said. PTI IAS DR