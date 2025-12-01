ITPL opens greenfield bitumen derivatives plant near Chennai

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) IndianOil Total Pvt Ltd (ITPL), the joint venture between state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and TotalEnergies Marketing Services SAS of France, has inaugurated its greenfield Bitumen Derivatives Plant in Gummidipoondi, near Chennai.

The plant, commissioned on November 20, marks a major addition to India's road construction materials ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

The new facility was inaugurated by ITPL Chairman and IOC Director (Finance) Anuj Jain and Olivier Van Parys, Senior Vice-President, TotalEnergies Marketing & Services, Asia Pacific and Middle East.

The Chennai plant is designed to produce various forms of bitumen - the black, sticky, viscous substance used as a binder in road construction.

The unit will produce Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Natural Rubber Modified Bitumen (NRMB) and Bitumen Emulsions.

Equipped with advanced automation and global safety standards, it will cater to demand from national highways, state roads, industrial corridors and major city infrastructure projects across southern India.

"The facility will play a key role in supplying materials for NHAI national highways, state highway programs, major city infrastructure works, industrial corridors, and other critical development projects in the region," the statement said.

Jain said the plant strengthens ITPL's ability to supply high-performance construction materials to support India's rapidly expanding infrastructure.

TotalEnergies' South Asia head Thibault Lesueur said the facility underscores the company's long-term commitment to India and will provide materials engineered for local climatic and traffic conditions.

"Through this partnership with IndianOil, we bring world-class asphalt technology, strong R&D capabilities, and international best practices in safety and sustainability. This plant will provide road builders with high-value materials engineered for India's unique climatic and traffic conditions," he said.

ITPL MD & CEO Naveen Makheja said the plant's strategic location will improve supply chain efficiency for highway, urban mobility, port connectivity and industrial projects across the southern states.

Formed in 2020, ITPL combines IndianOil's nationwide distribution network with TotalEnergies' global expertise in asphalt technology.

The JV supplies a range of modified bitumen derivatives for national and state agencies, major contractors and urban development bodies.

The new facility will improve supply reliability across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, enhance serviceability for NHAI and state highway agencies and concessionaires, and reduce logistics lead times for southern customers. PTI ANZ DR DR