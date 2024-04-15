IVCA gets new leadership; Ashley Menezes from ChrysCap takes the helm as new chairman

New Delhi: Industry body Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) on Monday said it has elected its new executive committee for 2024-2026.

The new committee will be tasked with shaping the direction of India's vibrant venture capital ecosystem, IVCA said in a statement.

Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO, of ChrysCapital has been appointed as the chairperson of the executive committee (EC), while Sriniwasan Subramanian, Managing Director of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, has been appointed as the vice-chairperson, it said.

Menezes is taking over from Karthik Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Blume Ventures.

IVCA's EC comprises 14 elected members and seven co-opted members and special invitees, as determined by the committee's discretion.

"The new EC at IVCA remains steadfast on enhancing the ease of investing, capacity building by mobilising domestic pools of capital, and maximising efforts to attract capital to India. The mantra of 'Amrit Kaal' sets the stage for key reforms aimed at propelling India's economy forward, and the alternate capital ecosystem will be a crucial enabler of growth, driving investment inflows and overall development," Menezes said.

Members of the new EC at IVCA are Amit Jain (MD and Head, Carlyle India Advisors), Karan Bhagat (Founder, MD and CEO, 360 One), Narendra Ostawal (MD and Head of India Private Equity, Warburg Pincus), Rajan Anandan (Managing Director, Peak XV Partners), Vipul Roongta (MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors), Ashish Kotecha (Partner, Bain Capital), Manish Kejriwal (Founder and Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital) and Venkatchalam Ramaswamy (Vice-Chairman, Edelweiss Group), as per the statement.

The IVCA is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India.