IVCA members commit Rs 500 cr for AI startups

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Venture capitalist association IVCA members have committed Rs 500 crore to support high-potential AI startups at the India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday.

The commitment was made at Impact AI PitchFest, supported by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

"In a significant announcement at the Summit, 16 IVCA member venture capital funds -- 3One4 Capital, 888VC, Accel Ventures, Ankur Capital, Antler, Boundless Ventures, Capital A, Chiratae Ventures, Dallas VC, Inflection Point Ventures, Mount Growth Fund (Kavaach), PeakXV Partners, Piper Serica, Prosus, Seafund, SenseAI -- collectively committed Rs 500 crore to support high-potential AI startups emerging from and aligned with the platform," IVCA said in a statement.

The Impact AI PitchFest featured presentations by 31 AI-native startups, building deployable solutions across enterprise and public-impact sectors.

"The Impact AI PitchFest reflects the growing maturity of India's AI ecosystem. It is encouraging to see structured alternative capital participation supporting startups that are building deployable, scalable solutions.

"Such collaboration between government and industry will be central to strengthening India's leadership in trusted and responsible AI," Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, said.

The commitment is intended to deepen investor engagement with AI-led innovation, enable commercially viable deployment, and align alternative capital with India's broader digital ambitions.

"The Rs 500 crore commitment by our VC members reflects a shared conviction in the quality and ambition of Indian AI founders. Platforms like the Impact AI PitchFest bring policy, capital and entrepreneurship onto a common platform, and that alignment is essential to building globally competitive AI enterprises from India," Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, said.