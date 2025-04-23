IVPA urges govt to reinstate standardised packaging of edible oils

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) on Wednesday urged the government to reinstate standardised packaging requirements for edible oils to improve transparency and consumer trust.

Earlier, edible oils were packed in specific quantities with declaration of unit sale price as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2021. However the rules revised in 2022 removed packaging in specific quantities.

The intended benefit was to allow producers to pack as they deem it fit and it was expected that soon the markets will settle down and consumer awareness of unit selling price will take care of the non-standard pack offerings.

"However, consumers are now faced with a plethora of brands and pack options that look similar but differ in quantity — leading to confusion and, at times, a misleading value perception," IVPA said in a statement.

Even with the presence of unit sale prices (USP), small differences in net weight often go unnoticed, reducing the effectiveness of this safeguard in everyday decision-making, it said.

IVPA demanded that "the government should reinstate standard pack sizes (a range like 5kg, 2kg, 1 kg, 500 grams, 200 grams or any other lower size packs) as it will be a constructive step toward strengthening the consumer ecosystem." It aligns with the government’s broader goals of transparency, fair trade practices and consumer empowerment, it added.

The industry body noted that since edible oil is a household essential, its packaging should communicate clearly and consistently.

Standardised packaging ensures that price comparisons are simple, transparent, and fair. It creates a level playing field for both consumers and producers, encouraging trust and long-term brand value, it added. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU