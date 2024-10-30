IWAI commences dredging work in Neamati-Kamalabari channel

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has commenced the dredging work in the Neamati-Kamalabari channel to facilitate resumption of ferry services, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The team, led by experts from the IWAI, have been using CSD Alakananda, along with Tug Boat Khudiram Bose, to remove sizeable quantity of silt from the mouth of the channel, which has allowed to reclaim 2 metres of Least Assured Draft (LAD) at the mouth of the channel for safe passage and resumption of ferry services.

According to the statement, the ferry service in the said stretch stopped after LAD dropped to less than 0.50 metres.

The ferry services remain disrupted/ stalled from October 20.

To open up the channel, the statement said the government of Assam requested for dredging and application of other means of development of fairway in the silted channel for resumption of ferry service. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL