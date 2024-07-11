ixigo, AU Small Finance Bank launch co-branded RuPay travel credit card

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Travel distribution platform ixigo and AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of RuPay variant of their premium co-branded travel credit card, offering the customers UPI-based payments and rewards.

The RuPay variant offers a range of features such as the facility to link RuPay credit card on UPI using any UPI payment app, a comprehensive insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh, including personal accident insurance and permanent disability cover, and reward points on UPI transactions, ixigo said.

"With seamless UPI integration and comprehensive insurance coverage, this card is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers, especially those from tier 2,3 & 4 cities," ixigo quoted Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO as saying.

In addition, the cardholders will get 1,000 reward points, Rs 1,000 ixigo money reward on completing their first transaction within 30 days, and a fuel surcharge waiver of 1 per cent and 10 per cent reward points on train transactions.

Cardholders also enjoy zero forex markup fee on international spends, complimentary eight railway lounge access, eight airport lounge access, and one international lounge access per year, ixigo said.

*** Vedanta Aluminium deploys additional 22 electric forklifts * Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said it has deployed an additional 22 electric forklifts at its smelter operations in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The expansion strengthens the decarbonisation drive of Vedanta Aluminium.

"Vedanta Aluminium...has expanded its fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts to 66 units," the company said in a statement.

The company has committed to decarbonise 100 per cent of its light motor vehicle fleet by 2030.