ixigo extends ties with PhonePe to offer flight, bus booking services

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Travel booking platform ixigo on Monday announced that it has expanded its exclusive partnership with PhonePe to offer flight and bus bookings on the fintech platform's app.

The two companies had joined hands to offer booking services for trains.

The expanded partnership will enable over 54 crore PhonePe users to experience more comprehensive travel booking and utility services for flights, trains and buses, ixigo said.

As part of the collaboration, ixigo will exclusively power these travel booking options on PhonePe, integrating services from ixigo flights for flight bookings, AbhiBus for bus bookings as well as expanding its prior partnership with ConfirmTkt for train bookings, it said.

"This collaboration will particularly benefit travellers from tier-II/III cities, leveraging the platform's products and offerings for the next billion users and PhonePe's growing penetration in smaller towns and its fintech expertise," ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said.

Along with simpler payment processes, travellers can enjoy exciting discounts and offers on flight, train and bus bookings, ixigo said, adding that PhonePe users can also take advantage of advanced features and value-added services from the ixigo group.

"With rising disposable incomes and growing aspirations of Indian travellers, we are seeing rapid adoption of our travel offerings. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt & AbhiBus apps offer customer experience ideal for catering to the fast-evolving travel needs of Indians," PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said.