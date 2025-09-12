ixigo partners with DMRC, ONDC to launch metro ticket booking services

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Online travel agency ixigo on Friday announced a partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch Delhi Metro ticketing services on the ixigo Trains app.

As part of the collaboration, ixigo Trains now offers QR-based metro tickets, with in-app payments, allowing passengers to save time and enjoy a seamless travel experience, ixigo stated.

Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains & Confirmtkt, said, "Delhi Metro is the backbone of daily commute in Delhi-NCR, and enabling instant ticket bookings directly within our app will help passengers save time, avoid long queues, and plan their end-to-end journeys on ixigo." Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said: "DMRC is always attempting to adopt new methodologies to make travel more convenient for our commuters.

"Enabling metro ticketing on a trusted platform like ixigo Trains app gives passengers more flexibility and convenience, while encouraging wider adoption of ticket booking through digital platforms." Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO & COO, ONDC, said, "By connecting metro ticketing with its vast ecosystem of trains, buses, and flights, ixigo is helping ONDC network to build a unified mobility layer for India, where every commuter has seamless access to multiple modes of transport through open digital infrastructure, without being locked into silos." DMRC currently operates nearly 400 km of network across more than a dozen lines and is India's largest and busiest metro network. PTI RSN HVA