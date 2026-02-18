ixigo partners with OpenAI to to accelerate AI integration across travel platforms

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Travel platform ixigo on Wednesday announced an expanded collaboration with OpenAI to advance its artificial intelligence capabilities and deploy them at scale for the travel industry.

This collaboration will help the company accelerate AI integration across ixigo, ConfirmTkt and Abhibus, unlocking new possibilities, ixigo said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with OpenAI will accelerate the integration of AI and agentic workflows both inside the organisation and for over half a billion travel consumers that we serve," ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai and Group Co-CEO Rajnish Kumar said.

ixigo will leverage OpenAI's Enterprise API platforms to deploy advanced AI tools and integrate next-generation coding models across ixigo's technology stack.

These capabilities will power autonomous workflows and enable new AI-driven use cases, including fully autonomous agents, AI-assisted workflows, contextual AI assistants, and ongoing research to unlock new opportunities and AI-first travel customer experiences. PTI SM DR DR