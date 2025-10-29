Ixigo slips into red, reports Rs 3.46 cr loss in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Travel tech platform Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 3.46 crore for the September quarter.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 130.85 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

It has recorded a one-off ESOP expense of Rs 26.7 crore during the quarter.

"Profit before tax, share of loss of associates and exceptional items are at Rs 2.5 crore in Q2 FY26, which included a one-off ESOP expense of Rs 26.9 crore, and excluding the impact of this one-off was Rs 24.4 crore...," ixigo stated.

During the July-September quarter, Ixigo's revenue from operations grew 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 282.7 crore from Rs 206.5 crore in Q2 FY25.

Flight revenue rose 60 per cent to Rs 89.4 crore, while bus revenue jumped 64 per cent to Rs 65.4 crore during the period under review.

However, its total expenses increased to Rs 290.4 crore during the second quarter against Rs 191.47 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"Despite Q2 facing some capacity headwinds, Ixigo continued its resilient momentum and grew faster than the overall market YoY in all lines of business, with buses and flights leading the growth and trains maintaining our OTA (Online Travel Agency) market leadership," Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO of ixigo, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, said in a joint statement.

"The fundraise provides the balance sheet required to fulfil our long-term aspiration of delivering the best AI-first customer experience for travel and fuels our expansion into new categories and markets," they added. PTI RSN BAL BAL