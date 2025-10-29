ixigo slips into red with Rs 3.46 cr loss in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Travel tech platform Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the September quarter on a consolidated basis.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 130.85 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

During the July-September quarter, ixigo's revenue from operations grew 37 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 282.7 crore, from Rs 206.5 crore in Q2 FY25.

Flight Revenue grew by 60 per cent YoY to Rs 89.4 crore, while Bus Revenue rose 64 per cent YoY to Rs 65.4 crore during the period under review.

However, its total expenses also increased to Rs 290.4 crore during the second quarter, against Rs 191.47 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"Despite Q2 facing some capacity headwinds, ixigo continued its resilient momentum and grew faster than the overall market YoY in all lines of business, with buses and flights leading the growth and trains maintaining our OTA (Online Travel Agency) market leadership," Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO of ixigo, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, said.

"The fundraise provides the balance sheet required to fulfil our long-term aspiration of delivering the best AI-first customer experience for travel and fuels our expansion into new categories and markets," they added. PTI RSN SHW