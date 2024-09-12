IZA to organise Zinc College in Udaipur from Sep 15

Udaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) The International Zinc Association (IZA) will organise 'The Zinc College' in Udaipur from September 15 to 19.

India's largest integrated zinc producer Hindustan Zinc will host the event, which is held every two years for the exchange of ideas and best practices that are useful to shape the future of the zinc industry worldwide, a release said.

The last Zinc college was held in Spain.

"As the zinc industry undergoes a crucial transition towards sustainability, Zinc College will be instrumental in driving innovations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the longevity of materials, including the introduction of low carbon Green Zinc offerings by IZA members like Hindustan Zinc, Boliden, Teck and Nyrstar and developments in the steel industry. Welcoming the upcoming Zinc College," International Zinc Association Chairperson Arun Misra said.

He said that the event will further cement India's role in leading global conversations on the future of zinc, with a particular focus on new applications in infrastructure, energy storage, renewable energy, automobiles, healthcare, and agriculture.

The event will bring together industry leaders and experts, with over 100 participants from around the world. They will have the opportunity to delve into the latest trends and advancements in the zinc industry.

As part of the event, the participants will visit Hindustan Zinc's mining and smelting facilities across Rajasthan.

Along with the visit, the event will feature a series of sessions led by industry experts.