J Estates buys 3 land parcels in Gurugram for Rs 2,100-cr senior living projects

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Realty firm J Estates has bought three land parcels in Gurugram to develop more than 450 homes for the elderly and is expecting a total revenue of around Rs 2,100 crore from these three upcoming projects.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has entered into the senior living housing segment as part of its long-term growth and diversification strategy.

The company is coming up with three premium senior living projects in Gurugram, spread across 8+ acres and comprising around 450 units.

The estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of these projects in the senior living segment is Rs 2,100 crore, it added.

Commenting on the development, Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director, J Estates, said, “Senior living is about more than housing; it is about understanding life stages and responding with empathy and responsibility. Our entry into this segment reflects our conviction that seniors deserve thoughtfully designed environments that foster well-being, social connection, and peace of mind." He noted that senior living would play an increasingly important role in India’s residential landscape over the coming decade.

J Estates has delivered one commercial project in Gurugram and a plotted development at Hisar, Haryana. PTI MJH MJH DR DR