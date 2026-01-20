J-K CM Abdullah holds consultations with key departments ahead of Budget Session

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) As the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to start on February 2, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday began pre-budget consultations with key departments here, an official spokesman said.

Abdullah reviewed departmental priorities, assessed public needs and stressed the importance of aligning proposals with the overall development goals of the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

The chief minister laid emphasis on people-centric initiatives, efficient service delivery and inclusive growth to ensure balanced development across all regions.

Abdullah, who also holds the portfolio of finance ministry, held extensive deliberations with departments including Power Development, Housing and Urban Development, Finance, Revenue, General Administration, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, Information and Information Technology.

The meetings were attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Ashish Chander Verma, Additional Chief Secretary Power Development Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, administrative secretaries of housing and urban development, general administration, information, revenue, information technology and law, justice and parliamentary affairs, besides senior officers of the Finance Department and other officials concerned, the spokesman said.

He said the consultative process would continue on January 21 and January 22 with 15 other key departments.

The Budget for 2026–27 will be presented by Abdullah in the Assembly on February 6. This will be the second budget to be presented by the chief minister. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK