J-K CM holds pre-budget consultations with stakeholders in tourism, industries, education

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with stakeholders from industry, tourism, and education sectors on Friday to ensure their concerns shape the upcoming budget and policies of the Union territory.

This was the chief minister's third pre-budget consultation in as many days. He held extensive pre-budget meetings, both online and offline, with MLAs from various districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The chief minister emphasised these consultations aim to ensure that the proposals of people's representatives are considered and the budget reflects their needs and aspirations.

"I held pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders from industry, tourism, and education, ensuring their concerns shape our budget and policies," Abdullah wrote on X.

He further mentioned that discussions focused on boosting Jammu as a religious and pilgrimage tourism hub, improving trade policies, fostering industrial growth, and enhancing sports infrastructure.

As part of these efforts, he previously held a series of consultative meetings with the District Development Council chairpersons and MLAs from Baramulla, Udhampur, Kulgam, Ramban, Anantnag, Kathua, Samba and Budgam.