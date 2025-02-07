J-K CM holds pre-budget meeting with industry stakeholders, focuses on Jammu's tourism potential

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday stressed the need to support manufacturing, trade, and tourism during a meeting with stakeholders from various sectors to ensure their concerns shape the upcoming budget and policies of the Union Territory.

Focusing on promoting Jammu region as an exciting tourist destination, he said it has potential to become India's top place for religious tourism.

According to a government statement, Friday's meeting was the chief minister's third pre-budget consultation in as many days.

"He held extensive pre-budget meetings, both online and offline, with MLAs from various districts on Wednesday and Thursday," it said.

Abdullah said that these consultations were aimed at ensuring the proposals of people's representatives get considered and the budget reflects their needs and aspirations.

Touching upon the economic growth and industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir, he emphasised the need to support manufacturing, trade, and tourism.

"I held pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders from industry, tourism, and education, ensuring their concerns shape our budget and policies," the chief minister wrote on X on Friday.

He further mentioned that discussions focused on boosting Jammu as a religious and pilgrimage tourism hub, improving trade policies, fostering industrial growth, and enhancing sports infrastructure.

During the meeting, Abdullah noted the expansion of the railway network, highlighting improved connectivity from Pathankot to Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra, with plans for the train to reach Srinagar this year.

He also addressed concerns over Jammu's economy and the adverse effects of shifting trade patterns, ensuring the region continues thriving as a commercial hub.

Regarding tourism, Abdullah pointed to Jammu's immense potential, particularly in religious tourism. "If marketed and promoted effectively, Jammu can become India's top destination for religious tourism," he said.

"Plans are in place for the expansion of Jammu Airport that would address infrastructural challenges to improve connectivity." Abdullah noted that the upcoming Budget of Jammu and Kashmi was the first in many years. "These consultations are our effort to ensure inclusivity in the budgeting process," he said.

"In the past, it was not possible for the finance minister of the country to meet you all and discuss Jammu and Kashmir's specific needs. But after the elections and the formation of our government, we now have the authority to draft our own budget, making these interactions even more crucial," the chief minister added.

He assured the participants of the meeting that while immediate fulfilment of every demand might not be feasible, "nothing that has been said here will be ignored," and all concerns would be carefully examined during budget formulation.