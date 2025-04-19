J-K CM Omar Abdullah meets industrialists, discusses investment plans

Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday met with Dhunseri Group Chairman Chandra Kumar Dhanuka and discussed investment plans in the union territory.

Dhanuka, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer R K Sharma, briefed Abdullah on their proposed investment for establishing a Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP) manufacturing unit in Kathua, the chief minister office said in a post on X.

It said the chief minister also met president of the Merchant’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata Amit Saraogi.

"We exchanged views on common concerns of trade and industry,” Abdullah said in the post. PTI TAS MR