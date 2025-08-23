J-K LG lauds efforts of Indian Chamber of Commerce to promote trade, industry in UT

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday interacted with the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here and appreciated their efforts to promote the interests of trade, commerce and industry in the Union Territory.

Sinha said the meeting of the ICC members here will provide a platform for networking and collaboration for local businesses.

"India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world. For us, relationships are not transactional. They are based on compassion and brotherhood. Our unique cultural heritage and traditional values have made our economy resilient and established India as a great and powerful nation," he said.

"By organising this meeting in Srinagar, the ICC has also assured the industrial ecosystem that no terrorist force can ever subdue India. This event in Srinagar is a huge statement against the enemies of our great nation and it will inspire Industries in J&K to aim for greater goals," he said.

The Lt Governor spoke about the investment opportunities, prevailing peace and economic transformation taking place in J-K over the past few years.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is witnessing the industrial revolution and UT of J&K has emerged as an attractive destination for investment.

"We have achieved historic milestones in road, air and rail connectivity, successfully extending the reach of industrial investment to every corner of Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

Sinha also lauded the significant contribution of the ICC in policy advocacy, partnership with the global business community and discharging its responsibility of connecting investors, regulating for a business-friendly environment and increasing India's competitiveness in the global market.

He said the role of the ICC as one of the important pillars of our strong economy is extremely important in the historic and transformative journey of India towards Viksit Bharat in 2047.

The Lieutenant Governor also thanked all the business leaders and stakeholders who have contributed to attracting domestic and foreign investment and establishing India as a stable and strong economy.

He assured industry players and potential investors of all necessary support and handholding to explore profitable investments and economic opportunities in J-K. PTI SSB KSS KSS