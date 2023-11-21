J-K LG Manoj Sinha seeks investment from industry players

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday sought investments from the industry players, stating that the Union Territory is providing better incentives and business environment than many other states.

He said that the business environment in the Union Territory is safe and secure.

Sinha said that the industry department of Jammu and Kashmir at present has business proposals worth over Rs 86,000 crore and work is underway to bring them on the ground.

Sinha also informed that the UAE-based Emaar Group has announced plans to develop a shopping mall and an IT tower in Srinagar.

"I request you to come and invest. Huge opportunities are there in different sectors. We are providing better incentives than other states to set up industry," Sinha said, while awarding engineering sector exporters here.

The incentives include cheap power tariffs, capital investment incentives and interest subvention, he added.

He also said that tourist inflow has increased and it is expected to reach over 2.25 crore this year, as against 1.88 crore last year.

"Jammu and Kashmir offers you endless opportunities," he said adding the number of trains and flights connecting the Union Territory are also increasing. PTI RR DRR