J-K logistic policy 2025 will be unveiled soon: LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Asserting that Jammu is rapidly emerging as a trade and logistics hub connecting Ladakh and the Kashmir valley with the country's trade corridors, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the Jammu and Kashmir logistics policy 2025 will be unveiled soon.

He said that the new policy intervention will introduce a comprehensive framework focusing on multimodal connectivity, development of dry ports and warehousing zones, and promotion of private sector participation.

“It (the policy) will also grant the logistics sector industry status, ensuring it receives all the benefits of industrial policy,” the lieutenant governor said while speaking at the Jammu Trade and Logistics Conclave-2025, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

In his address, the LG called for fulfilling the developmental needs of Jammu and Kashmir through smart logistics infrastructure and improved logistics operations.

“A robust storage, logistics and warehouse ecosystem is the need of the hour to propel our economy towards self-reliance, directly link producers to consumers and fulfil the aspirations of our traders, industrialists, farmers, artisans and MSMEs,” Sinha said.

He also shared key initiatives aimed at making the Union Territory a more competitive and investment-ready destination.

The lieutenant governor observed that under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), 49 major logistics and connectivity projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have already been mapped in the UT, supporting real-time coordination and faster execution.

He said the integrated planning approach is helping J&K identify logistics gaps, improve last-mile connectivity to industrial estates, optimise freight movement and significantly reduce logistics costs and transit times.

The LG further said that a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Vijaypur, Jammu, will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, under a Build-Develop-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) approach.

The park will offer modern facilities such as an inland container depot (ICD), warehousing, cold storage, a truck terminal and a container freight station, aimed at boosting trade and logistics efficiency. PTI AB AB AMJ AMJ AMJ