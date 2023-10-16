J Kumar Infraprojects bags contract worth Rs 99 cr from MMRDA

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 99.29 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The scope of work includes supply of pre-engineering building structural steel works and execution of internal and external architectural finishings for elevated stations of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project is to be executed in 56 weeks, it said.

"The LOA (Letter of Acceptance) is issued to the company in the capacity of sole bidder," the filing added. PTI SID DR ANU ANU