New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a project worth Rs 509 crore for a hospital in Lucknow.

The first phase of the project is to be executed in two-and-a-half years, the company said in a filing to BSE.

" J Kumar Infraprojects in the capacity of sole bidder, is in receipt of 'Letter of Acceptance' (LOA) ...for Command Hospital, Lucknow on EPC mode," the filing said. PTI SID ANU ANU