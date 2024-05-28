J Kumar Infraprojects PAT grows 35 pc to Rs 100 cr in March qtr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) EPC company J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIL) on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 99.68 crore during March 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 73.86 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,433.65 crore in the January-March period from Rs 1,143.52 crore a year ago.

Its expenses rose to Rs 1,299.69 crore as against Rs 1,043.35 crore in the last quarter of FY23.

For the full fiscal, the company's PAT grew to Rs 328.59 crore over Rs 274.39 crore in FY23.

The board of the company has declared a dividend of Rs 4 for the financial year 2023-24.

The company's total order book as on March 31, 2024, stood at Rs 21,011 crore. It includes metro projects, elevated corridors/flyovers, roads and road tunnel projects.

"We reported a period marked by significant achievements, including the largest accretion in our order book, substantial revenue growth alongside margin expansion. The working capital cycle has also seen an improvement on the back of a substantial reduction in receivable days.

"On the back of record order book and our execution prowess, we are confident of setting up new performance benchmarks in the years to come," Kamal J Gupta, Managing Director of JKIL, said.