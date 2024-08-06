J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 PAT rises 19% to Rs 86 cr

New Delhi: Construction and infrastructure development company J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday reported a 18.6 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 86.41 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 72.83 crore in the year-ago period, J Kumar Infraprojects said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income during the April-June period rose to Rs 1,290.3 crore, over Rs 1,138.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the filing said.

"On the back of record order book and our execution prowess, we are confident of setting up new performance benchmarks in the years to come. Our continued focus on adding and diversifying project portfolios that involve sound technical capabilities, we are optimistic that this will help improve our margins," company's Managing Director Kamal J Gupta said in a statement.

The company's total order book stood at Rs 19,820 crore as on June 30, 2024.