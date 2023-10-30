J Kumar Infraprojects Q2 PAT at Rs 73 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Monday reported 8.7 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 73.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 67.53 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, J Kumar Infraprojects said in a filing to BSE.
Total income from operations in the July-September period increased to Rs 1,109.73 crore from Rs 1,022.40 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
The company is primarily engaged in construction and engineering activities.